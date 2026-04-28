Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series I Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
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In Tuesday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRE) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 0.1%.
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