Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series I Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRE) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $18.73 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PEB.PRE was trading at a 24.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.93% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB.PRE shares, versus PEB:
Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRE) is currently up about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 2.4%.
