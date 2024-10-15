Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series H Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 5.70% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRH) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $20.29 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.44% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PEB.PRH was trading at a 17.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 5.70% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 5.70% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRH) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 1.3%.

