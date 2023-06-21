News & Insights

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series H Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 5.70% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRH) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $16.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.24% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PEB.PRH was trading at a 30.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.95% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB.PRH shares, versus PEB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 5.70% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 5.70% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRH) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 0.2%.

