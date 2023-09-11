News & Insights

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series G Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

September 11, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRG) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. As of last close, PEB.PRG was trading at a 19.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.15% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB.PRG shares, versus PEB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

PEB.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRG) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 0.2%.

