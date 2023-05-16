Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series G Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRG) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $18.70 on the day. As of last close, PEB.PRG was trading at a 24.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.36% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB.PRG shares, versus PEB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRG) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 0.8%.

