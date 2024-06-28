Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series G Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRG) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $19.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PEB.PRG was trading at a 19.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.57% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRG) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 0.6%.

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