Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series D Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PEB.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $24.39 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.36% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PEB.PRD was trading at a 1.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.93% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB.PRD shares, versus PEB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Wednesday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PEB.PRD) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.