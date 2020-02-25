Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series C Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PEB.PRC was trading at a 1.08% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 46.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB.PRC shares, versus PEB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRC) is currently down about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are down about 5%.

