Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series C Preferred Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRC) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $23.18 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.36% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PEB.PRC was trading at a 6.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 45.67% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRC) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 0.5%.

