Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRG) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $17.31 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.12% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PEB.PRG was trading at a 28.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.41% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: PEB.PRG) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are off about 3.3%.

