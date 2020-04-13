Markets
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest Yield Pushes Past 9%

In trading on Monday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PEB.PRD) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $17.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PEB.PRD was trading at a 25.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 30.49% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Monday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PEB.PRD) is currently down about 6.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are down about 3.8%.

