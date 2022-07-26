Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Climb In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $28.8 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $1.4 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $28.8 Mln. vs. $1.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.09

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.