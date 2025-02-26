Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $61.12 million or $0.51 per share, compared to $44.96 million or $0.37 per share last year.

Adjusted FFO for the quarter were $23.9 million or $0.20 per share, compared to $24.9 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $337.6 million compared to $334.1 million last year.

