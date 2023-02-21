Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$43.56 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$53.75 million, or -$0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.3% to $319.61 million from $247.28 million last year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$43.56 Mln. vs. -$53.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.34 vs. -$0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $319.61 Mln vs. $247.28 Mln last year.

