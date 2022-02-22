Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB):

Earnings: -$53.75 million in Q4 vs. -$181.00 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q4 vs. -$1.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported adjusted earnings of $7.91 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.37 per share Revenue: $247.28 million in Q4 vs. $74.21 million in the same period last year.

