Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.42 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $20.30 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $407.54 million from $397.11 million last year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

The company now expects adjusted funds from operations per share to be in the range of $1.47 to $1.59 for fiscal year 2025, with midpoint increased by $0.03.

