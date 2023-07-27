Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $33.74 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $16.65 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $384.34 million from $397.52 million last year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $33.74 Mln. vs. $16.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q2): $384.34 Mln vs. $397.52 Mln last year.

