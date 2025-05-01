Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q1 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) released Loss for its first quarter of -$43.58 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$43.58 million, or -$0.37 per share. This compares with -$38.98 million, or -$0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $320.27 million from $314.07 million last year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

The company now expects adjusted funds from operations per share to be between $1.42 and $1.59 for fiscal year 2025, with the midpoint revised down by $0.06.

