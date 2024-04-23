Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q1 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at -$38.98 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$33.92 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $314.07 million from $305.72 million last year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$38.98 Mln. vs. -$33.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.32 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $314.07 Mln vs. $305.72 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.