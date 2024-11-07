Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Posts Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $33.0 million or $0.24 per share, compared to net loss of $68.1 million or $0.57 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $404.5 million from $395.8 million last year.

Adjusted FFO for the quarter was $71.7 million or $0.59 per share, up from $74.1 million or $0.61 per share last year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects adjusted FFO per share of $1.57 to $1.60 per share, compared to prior estimate of $1.59 to $1.67 per share.

