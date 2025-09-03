Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB). PEB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.56 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.91. Over the last 12 months, PEB's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.94 and as low as 4.77, with a median of 7.42.

PEB is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PEB's industry has an average PEG of 2.03 right now. Over the last 12 months, PEB's PEG has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.58.

Finally, our model also underscores that PEB has a P/CF ratio of 5.94. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PEB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.38. Over the past 52 weeks, PEB's P/CF has been as high as 13.87 and as low as 3.92, with a median of 5.99.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PEB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.