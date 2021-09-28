Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PEB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.61, the dividend yield is .17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEB was $23.61, representing a -10.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.42 and a 102.14% increase over the 52 week low of $11.68.

PEB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.5. Zacks Investment Research reports PEB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 68.08%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the peb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

