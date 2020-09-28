Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PEB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.16, the dividend yield is .33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEB was $12.16, representing a -56.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.25 and a 125.6% increase over the 52 week low of $5.39.

PEB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.55. Zacks Investment Research reports PEB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -147.91%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

