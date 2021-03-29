Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PEB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEB was $25.25, representing a -4.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.42 and a 201.31% increase over the 52 week low of $8.38.

PEB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). PEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.25. Zacks Investment Research reports PEB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.35%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

