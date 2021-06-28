Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PEB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24, the dividend yield is .17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEB was $24, representing a -9.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.42 and a 144.15% increase over the 52 week low of $9.83.

PEB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.49. Zacks Investment Research reports PEB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.71%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

