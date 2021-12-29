Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PEB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.13, the dividend yield is .18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEB was $22.13, representing a -16.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.45 and a 25.95% increase over the 52 week low of $17.57.

PEB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports PEB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 76.71%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the peb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

