Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PEB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.14, the dividend yield is 5.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEB was $27.14, representing a -20.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.35 and a 10.73% increase over the 52 week low of $24.51.

PEB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.61. Zacks Investment Research reports PEB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.58%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.