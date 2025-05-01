PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Earnings Results: $PEB Reports Quarterly Earnings

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST ($PEB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of -$0.38 by $0.54. The company also reported revenue of $320,270,000, beating estimates of $315,097,780 by $5,172,220.

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Insider Trading Activity

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST insiders have traded $PEB stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON E BORTZ (Chairman and CEO) has made 7 purchases buying 114,000 shares for an estimated $1,296,690 and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $235,099 .

and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated . MICHAEL J SCHALL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $118,699

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Government Contracts

We have seen $76,941 of award payments to $PEB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/27/2025

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/02/2025

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PEB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Compass Point set a target price of $15.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 02/27/2025

