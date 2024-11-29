News & Insights

Stocks

Pebblebrook Hotel price target raised to $16.25 from $15 at Stifel

November 29, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised the firm’s price target on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) to $16.25 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is maintaining its 2024 and 2025 FFO estimates and trimming its 2026 FFO per share estimate to $1.76 from $1.77, the analyst noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PEB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.