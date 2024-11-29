Pebblebrook Hotel price target raised to $16.25 from $15 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised the firm’s price target on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) to $16.25 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is maintaining its 2024 and 2025 FFO estimates and trimming its 2026 FFO per share estimate to $1.76 from $1.77, the analyst noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PEB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.