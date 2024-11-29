Pebblebrook Hotel price target raised to $16.25 from $15 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised the firm’s price target on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) to $16.25 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is maintaining its 2024 and 2025 FFO estimates and trimming its 2026 FFO per share estimate to $1.76 from $1.77, the analyst noted.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PEB:
- Pebblebrook Hotel price target raised to $14 from $13 at Wells Fargo
- Pebblebrook Hotel upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
- Ulta Beauty downgraded, Palo Alto upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Pebblebrook Hotel upgraded to Buy at Compass Point following underperformance
- Pebblebrook Hotel upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.