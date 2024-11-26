News & Insights

Pebblebrook Hotel price target raised to $14 from $13 at Wells Fargo

November 26, 2024

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) to $14 from $13 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes management expects 2025 RevPAR growth to outpace 2024, aided by group pace currently up 8.5%, TRevPAR growth to outpace RevPAR, although likely less than 50bps over, and op ex growth to increase to closer to 4%. The timing of the full re-opening of LaPlaya remains uncertain; Wells has assumed business interruption insurance proceeds of about $7M are received in Q2, however, that may be adjusted upward should the opening push more so into Q1.

