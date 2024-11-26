Pebblebrook Hotel price target raised to $14 from $13 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) to $14 from $13 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes management expects 2025 RevPAR growth to outpace 2024, aided by group pace currently up 8.5%, TRevPAR growth to outpace RevPAR, although likely less than 50bps over, and op ex growth to increase to closer to 4%. The timing of the full re-opening of LaPlaya remains uncertain; Wells has assumed business interruption insurance proceeds of about $7M are received in Q2, however, that may be adjusted upward should the opening push more so into Q1.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PEB:
- Pebblebrook Hotel upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
- Ulta Beauty downgraded, Palo Alto upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Pebblebrook Hotel upgraded to Buy at Compass Point following underperformance
- Pebblebrook Hotel upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point
- Pebblebrook Hotel price target lowered to $16 from $17 at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.