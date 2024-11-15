Pebblebrook Hotel price target lowered to $16 from $17 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered the firm’s price target on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) to $16 from $17 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. The firm is updating estimates for lodging REITs, noting that Q3 results for the group were “generally better than our estimates.”
