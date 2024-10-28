Pebblebrook Hotel price target lowered to $14 from $15 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) to $14 from $15 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Pebblebrook is challenged by continued weakness in San Francisco, the likely impact from labor cost growth in 2025 and beyond, and near-term uncertainty in both EBITDA impact and future property insurance costs from the two hurricanes that struck Florida this fall, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
