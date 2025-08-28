Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PEB broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

PEB could be on the verge of another rally after moving 12.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PEB's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on PEB for more gains in the near future.

