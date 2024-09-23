News & Insights

Markets
PEB

Pebblebrook Announces Private Offering Of $350 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2029

September 23, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) announced on Monday that its operating partnership Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., and PEB Finance Corp. plan to issue $350 million in senior notes maturing in 2029 through a private placement.

These notes will be senior unsecured obligations backed by the company and its subsidiaries.

The funds raised will primarily be used to reduce senior unsecured term loans of at least $253 million and may also facilitate the repurchase of some convertible senior notes, totaling up to $87.4 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.