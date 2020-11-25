Pebble Mine Partnership 'dismayed' by permit rejection, vows appeal

Adds detail, comments

TORONTO/WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The company trying to develop Alaska's Pebble Mine project on Wednesday said it was "dismayed" by a U.S. government decision to reject the permit for the contentious project and vowed to lodge an appeal.

The administration of Republican President Donald Trump had moved closer in July to approving the mine’s permit, reversing a decision by former Democratic President Barack Obama.

But a prominent group of Republicans, including Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., have publicly voiced opposition, saying the mine would destroy areas of good fishing and hunting.

The mine would produce 70 million tons of gold, molybdenum and copper ore a year and create a pit 1,970 feet (600 meters) deep in Alaska’s Bristol Bay watershed.

Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in Alaska, said in a statement that the agency would block Pebble Mine because it determined that the plan the Pebble Limited Partnership submitted to deal with the project’s waste “does not comply with Clean Water Act guidelines and concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest.”

In August, the U.S. government placed an additional hurdle in front of the project, giving developers 90 days to explain how they would offset damage to wetlands and popular fishing sites amid rising opposition to the project by prominent Republicans.

In a statement, Pebble Mine Partnership CEO John Shively said the project had worked closely with the USACE to revamp the project's approach, including to sensitive wetlands.

"All of these efforts led to a comprehensive, positive EIS for the project that clearly stated it could be developed responsibly," he said. "It is very disconcerting to see political influence in this process at the eleventh hour."

Shares in Canadian parent company Northern Dynasty Minerals NDM.TO had earlier lost about 50% of their value.

