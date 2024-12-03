Pebble Group Sees Increased Stake by MI Chelverton Fund

Pebble Group PLC (GB:PEBB) has released an update.

Pebble Group PLC has seen a significant increase in voting rights held by MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund, which rose from 4.85% to 5.6% as of November 29, 2024. This acquisition highlights a growing interest in Pebble Group’s potential, as the fund now controls 9,290,750 voting rights in the company. Investors and market observers may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s future strategies.

