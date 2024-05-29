Pebble Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

Pebble Group PLC (GB:PEBB) has released an update.

Pebble Group PLC has announced the repurchase of 10,511 of its own ordinary shares at a uniform price of 0.63 GBp per share under its Share Buyback Programme dated May 28, 2024. These shares are to be cancelled, affecting the total number of voting rights in the company, which will stand at 167,054,057 post-settlement. This move is a part of the company’s strategy, as it operates in the digital commerce space of the global promotional products industry.

