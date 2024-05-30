News & Insights

Stocks

Pebble Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

May 30, 2024 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pebble Group PLC (GB:PEBB) has released an update.

Pebble Group PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 27,500 of its ordinary shares at a price of 0.63 GBp per share through its corporate broker, Berenberg, as part of a share buyback program initiated on 1 May 2024. Following the settlement, the total number of voting rights in the company will be 167,026,557. The repurchase reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:PEBB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.