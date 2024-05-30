Pebble Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Pebble Group PLC (GB:PEBB) has released an update.

Pebble Group PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 27,500 of its ordinary shares at a price of 0.63 GBp per share through its corporate broker, Berenberg, as part of a share buyback program initiated on 1 May 2024. Following the settlement, the total number of voting rights in the company will be 167,026,557. The repurchase reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:PEBB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.