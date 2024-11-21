News & Insights

Pebble Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback

November 21, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Pebble Group PLC (GB:PEBB) has released an update.

Pebble Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 27,986 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 0.435 GBP per share. This move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 165,887,714, each carrying one voting right. The buyback reflects the company’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting investor interest and market perceptions.

