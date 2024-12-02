Pebble Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Pebble Group PLC (GB:PEBB) has released an update.
Pebble Group PLC has repurchased 50,094 of its ordinary shares at a price of 0.445 GBP each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be canceled, resulting in a total of 165,795,010 shares in issue for voting purposes. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value.
