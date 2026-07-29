PEB vs. NHI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector might want to consider either Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) or National Health Investors (NHI). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Pebblebrook Hotel is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while National Health Investors has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). This means that PEB's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

PEB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.42, while NHI has a forward P/E of 16.13. We also note that PEB has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NHI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.53.

Another notable valuation metric for PEB is its P/B ratio of 0.87. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NHI has a P/B of 2.5.

Based on these metrics and many more, PEB holds a Value grade of A, while NHI has a Value grade of F.

PEB stands above NHI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PEB is the superior value option right now.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.