PEB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.59, changing hands as high as $22.84 per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEB's low point in its 52 week range is $19.35 per share, with $26.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.56.

