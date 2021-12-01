Peaty calls on UK govt to increase grassroots sport funding

Culture

British swimmer Adam Peaty has called on the government to increase funding for sport in the country, particularly at grassroots level.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Peaty made the comments while addressing MPs as part of a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee hearing on the future of the national lottery, which helps fund the country's Athlete Performance Award.

"I just think there needs to be more support as a whole," he said. "(Grassroots) is seen as people doing it for fun. It should have a greater share of the pie, especially around the teenage years."

He added that increased investment in sport would be in the government's interests because of the long-term benefits to public health.

"I don't know where the money is going to come from, but I know if you've got a healthier nation, a fitter nation, a happier nation and a valued nation, that return on investment is going to be great," he said.

Peaty was part of a trio of athletes to speak at the session along with Paralympians Ellie Robinson and Lauren Rowles.

