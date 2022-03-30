Markets
APO

Pearson's Board Confident In Its Direct To Consumer, Lifelong Learning Strategy

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pearson PLC (PSO, PSON.L) issued a statement as response to announcement from Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries that it is no longer evaluating a cash offer for Pearson. Pearson's Board is confident that the direct to consumer, lifelong learning strategy set out by Management in March 2021 will create sustainable, long-term value for the company's stakeholders.

The Board of Pearson unanimously rejected the third proposal from Apollo as it significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects. The third proposal valued the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Pearson at 870 pence per share. Under Apollo's proposal, eligible Pearson shareholders would also be entitled to receive the previously announced fiscal 2021 dividend of 14.2 pence per share which, when taken together with the proposal price, represented a total value of 884.2 pence per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO PSO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular