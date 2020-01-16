Pearson Tumbles as Falling U.S. University Sales Will Hit 2020 Profits

Pearson’s stock plunged to 11-year lows on Thursday, as the publisher said profits would fall in 2020 while U.S. university sales continue to decline.

Pearson’s stock plunged to 11-year lows on Thursday, as the publisher said profits would fall in 2020 while U.S. university sales continue to decline.

Pearson’s stock plunged to 11-year lows on Thursday, as the publisher said profits would fall in 2020 while U.S. university sales continue to decline.

The British company’s shares fell 14% to 533p—the lowest since 2008—in early trading before recovering to trade 9% down at 562p. Chief Financial Officer Coram Williams also announced his departure on Thursday less than a month after Chief Executive John Fallon revealed his plans to leave the company. Williams will be replaced by deputy CFO Sally Johnson.

The educational publisher said operating profit for 2019 would be £590 million ($771 million), at the bottom end of its guidance range. It said adjusted operating profit for 2020 would be between £500 million and £580 million, which includes the sale of its remaining 25% stake in Penguin Random House to German media giant Bertelsmann.

The weaker performance last year was driven by falling revenue from its U.S. higher education courseware unit, which accounts for 24% of the company’s total revenue.

Students and educational institutions have been shifting away from expensive academic textbooks in favor of digital resources in recent years, hurting Pearson’s performance.

The education giant, attempting to catch up, has been pushing toward a digital-first strategy, as well as cutting jobs to make savings.

Pearson said its digital to print revenue split was now 63% to 37%, compared with 55% to 45% the previous year, but it warned the pain would continue in 2020.

“[We] expect trends seen in 2019 in U.S. higher education courseware to continue with heavy declines in print partially offset by modest growth in digital as more products are added to the global learning platform,” the company said in a statement.

Outgoing Chief Executive John Fallon said the “much weaker sales” in its higher education unit—a 12% drop—were offset by a strong performance in the other 76% of the company.

He said: “The future of learning will be increasingly digital and consumer defined. Experience, outcomes and affordability will all matter and while there is still much to do we are well placed to benefit from these trends to achieve future, sustainable growth.”

Looking ahead. Pearson’s digital shift has been painful and now looks set to weigh on the company’s profits in 2020 too. The sale of its remaining stake in Penguin Random House is intended to allow the company to fully focus on the digital strategy, but actually it leaves Pearson more exposed to the education market.

On top of that, the company will have to deal with key management changes this year. It is going to be a while yet before things start getting better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.