Pearson to sell S.African courseware business to Novus for $64 mln

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Education group Pearson PSON.L said on Friday it will sell 75% of its South African courseware publishing business to print production firm Novus Holdings NVSJ.J for 53 million pounds ($64.30 million).

The company said the sale concludes the strategic review of its International Courseware local publishing businesses, whose disposal will have a 15 million-20 million pound impact to its 2022 adjusted operating profit.

The business being sold in South Africa includes its K12, Technical & Vocational Education and Training catalogue and higher education courseware.

($1 = 0.8242 pounds)

