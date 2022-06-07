Markets
PSO

Pearson To Sell Local K12 Courseware Businesses In Italy And Germany To Sanoma

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pearson Plc. (PSO, PSON.L) said that it has agreed to sell its local K12 Courseware businesses in Italy and Germany to European K12 learning services company Sanoma Corporation for headline consideration of 163 million pounds in cash.

As per the terms of the transaction, Pearson will also enter into an agreement with Sanoma for it to distribute Pearson's English Language Teaching products in Italy.

In March 2021, Pearson announced a strategic review of its International Courseware local publishing businesses. As part of the review, Pearson already completed the disposal of its Brazilian sistemas business in October 2021 for 108 million pounds.

Pearson said Tuesday that it continues to make good progress in the remaining areas of the strategic review and will provide a further update on this in due course.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular