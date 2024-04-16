News & Insights

Markets
PSO

Pearson Secures UK Govt.'s 4-Year Contract To Manage Assessment Tests In Primary Schools

April 16, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pearson plc (PSO), Tuesday announced the receipt of a four-year contract from the UK Department for Education's Standards and Testing Agency to manage and conduct primary school national curriculum assessment tests in England, starting from the academic year 2025/26.

Under the agreement, the learning company would print the test papers, as well as administer logistics, scanning, marking and data delivery in over 16,500 primary schools across the nation.

Currently, Pearson's stock is moving down 1.01 percent, to $12.28 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.