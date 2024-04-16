Pearson Secures UK Govt.'s 4-Year Contract To Manage Assessment Tests In Primary Schools

(RTTNews) - Pearson plc (PSO), Tuesday announced the receipt of a four-year contract from the UK Department for Education's Standards and Testing Agency to manage and conduct primary school national curriculum assessment tests in England, starting from the academic year 2025/26.

Under the agreement, the learning company would print the test papers, as well as administer logistics, scanning, marking and data delivery in over 16,500 primary schools across the nation.

Currently, Pearson's stock is moving down 1.01 percent, to $12.28 on the New York Stock Exchange.

