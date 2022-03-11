US Markets

Pearson rejected 854p/shr approach from Apollo

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

Global education group Pearson said on Friday it had rejected two "preliminary and highly conditional" takeover approaches from investment firm Apollo.

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson PSON.L said on Friday it had rejected two "preliminary and highly conditional" takeover approaches from investment firm Apollo.

The second approach valued each share at 854.2 pence, including the full-year 2021 dividend of 14.2 pence per share which has been announced but not yet paid.

It said it had confidence in its strategy set out in March. Its shares were up 22% at 792 pence at 1327 GMT.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular